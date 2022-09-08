Finalists named in search for General Brown super

General Brown High School, Dexter. Watertown Daily Times

DEXTER — Over the past several months, the General Brown Central School District Board of Education has been looking to recruit a new superintendent and has chosen three finalists to move on to the next phase in the process.

The vacancy was advertised widely in professional journals and newsletters throughout the state. At the close of the recruitment period, several people had submitted letters of interest, resumes and credentials for the position. Following a discussion of each candidate’s credentials, the school board selected a group for personal interviews held on Aug. 24 and 25.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.