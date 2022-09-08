DEXTER — Over the past several months, the General Brown Central School District Board of Education has been looking to recruit a new superintendent and has chosen three finalists to move on to the next phase in the process.
The vacancy was advertised widely in professional journals and newsletters throughout the state. At the close of the recruitment period, several people had submitted letters of interest, resumes and credentials for the position. Following a discussion of each candidate’s credentials, the school board selected a group for personal interviews held on Aug. 24 and 25.
At the conclusion of the initial interviews, the board discussed their impressions of each candidate and selected three candidates to move on to the next step of the recruitment process: Tina Lane, assistant superintendent for personnel, Watertown City School District; Brian Moore, high school principal, Indian River Central School District; Charity Zawatski, elementary principal, Gouverneur Central School District.
During the next phase of the recruitment process, the board will be seeking feedback from the school community regarding their impressions of the three finalists. Second-round stakeholder sessions have been scheduled for Tuesday, when each candidate will be participating in a series of sessions with the district’s staff, students and community members. At each of these sessions, participants will be able to ask the candidates questions.
Members of the community will have an opportunity to meet each candidate at interview sessions scheduled for 6:30, 7:20 and 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the General Brown High School auditorium.
Members of the community are encouraged to participate in the sessions and to bring questions so the board can gather as much information as possible. Those who participate in the process will also be invited to provide the board with written comments about their impression of each candidate. These comments may be anonymous. The board will review the comments and use this information in the final decision-making process.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.