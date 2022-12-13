Northwest Tech Center, 1000 Park St., Ogdensburg, canceled its afternoon classes on Tuesday after a small fire filled the facility with smoke. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — A small fire Tuesday morning at BOCES Northwest Tech Center, Ogdensburg, led to the cancellation of afternoon classes.

The fire was reported at 10:18 a.m. in the natural resource classroom at the tech center located at 1000 Park St. When Ogdensburg firefighters confirmed a working fire at the facility, an all-call for off-duty city firefighters was put out and the Heuvelton Fire Department was asked to respond for mutual aid.

