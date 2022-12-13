OGDENSBURG — A small fire Tuesday morning at BOCES Northwest Tech Center, Ogdensburg, led to the cancellation of afternoon classes.
The fire was reported at 10:18 a.m. in the natural resource classroom at the tech center located at 1000 Park St. When Ogdensburg firefighters confirmed a working fire at the facility, an all-call for off-duty city firefighters was put out and the Heuvelton Fire Department was asked to respond for mutual aid.
The fire — which began in a malfunctioning table saw — was reported out several minutes after those calls went out at 10:27 a.m., according to Ogdensburg Fire Chief Kenneth J. Stull, and Heuvelton fire was asked to stand down.
Chief Stull said that Board of Cooperative Educational Services staff attempted to put the fire out but could not, so they closed the doors to the classroom to contain the fire.
“It was extinguished pretty quickly but I have to commend BOCES staff, they did everything right in getting the students out and containing the fire,” Chief Stull said. “There was smoke throughout the building so we worked on ventilating it the best we could.”
Five city firefighters as well as Chief Stull responded to the scene, along with nine off-duty firefighters. City firefighters were assisted city police, the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and BOCES maintenance staff who “did a great job,” according to Chief Stull.
Northwest Tech Principal Kyle J. DiTullio, in a Facebook post, wrote that students and staff were evacuated and relocated to Kennedy Elementary School and then bused back to their home schools after it was determined that afternoon sessions would be canceled. The nearly 80 students enrolled at Northwest Tech from the Ogdensburg City School District were given the option to be signed out for the remainder of the day.
“We would like to thank the Ogdensburg Police Department and the Ogdensburg Fire Department for responding quickly. We would also like to thank Kennedy Elementary School for allowing us to relocate our students to ensure they were kept safe and warm while the situation was being addressed,” Mr. DiTullio wrote, adding that he expected the tech center to be open to students Wednesday.
