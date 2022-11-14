Fire Prevention Week in Sandy Creek

Students at Sandy Creek Elementary watching a firefighter in full gear.

SANDY CREEK - Elementary students at Sandy Creek Central School recently learned the importance of fire safety during National Fire Prevention Week.

Local firemen visited the district’s elementary school to teach students of the importance of fire safety and prevention. There were hands-on demonstrations of equipment, instructional videos, and students even got to go inside fire trucks and see firefighters in their full gear.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.