The day parents and students were either cautiously looking forward to, or nervously dreading, finally arrived Tuesday: the first day back to school in the age of COVID-19. But what does back to school look like during a pandemic?
Though schools were all required to have plans in place with regard to reopening and implementing health and safety protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19, districts, parents and students alike did not know the answer to that question until they lived it.
All in all, with such a large learning curve for all involved, the first day of school on Tuesday went relatively smooth across the tri-county area for schools that welcomed students back into the building. Students either boarded buses, loaded themselves and their school supplies into family cars, or walked themselves to school for a year that — for a multitude of reasons — will be one to remember.
At LaFargeville Central School, the first day was met with a few tears from both parents as well as students, along with the hope for a successful school year.
Entering second grade this year, Hadley Parody, 7, sitting next to her younger sister Eleanor, 4, who will be entering pre-kindergarten, said she’s excited to get back to school and that she missed having physical education class.
Eleanor, being totally new to the school, does not yet know what to expect from it. Her parents wanted her to have her first school experience this year, and had they waited to send her, she would’ve either been put into kindergarten or held back, which could affect when she graduates later in life.
While Eleanor’s dad, Todd Parody, has met with her teacher, her parents haven’t even seen the classroom she’ll be in.
“I worry about the pre-k students. They need hugs and reassurance and she’s only there for three hours, but it’s different,” said the girls’ mom, Sara Parody. “Literally we’re going to drop her off and we’re just going to let her go. That’s really frightening for us.”
Mrs. Parody said the decision she made with her husband to send the girls back to school was a tough one, but ultimately necessary for the working couple. Mrs. Parody is the director of marketing for BCA Architects & Engineers, while Mr. Parody works as the director of the Liberty Partnerships Program at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, a student success program funded by a grant from the state Education Department.
While both parents are still nervous, low COVID case numbers in Jefferson County and the work LaFargeville has been doing — like sending constant information to parents — has been reassuring, according to Mrs. Parody.
“It’s important to us, getting them in school and back to a routine,” Mr. Parody said. “We get it, it’s hard, but we understand how important it is to try to get them into a routine.”
LaFargeville’s Superintendent Travis Hoover said his district, like many others, wasn’t sure how things like drop-offs would go, but was pleased with the result, with cars moving swiftly and dropping kids off after their temperatures were taken by faculty and staff, occasionally including Mr. Hoover himself.
At LaFargeville, grades K-5 started school at 8 a.m., with higher grade levels starting their days at 10 a.m. One school entrance was used for students arriving by bus, while an entrance around the corner was used for those being dropped off by family. At each entrance, faculty were ready to greet the children and welcome them back to school.
Dropping her grandson, Bryson Schwind, 6, off for school at LaFargeville is a regular activity for Tina Schwind, and Tuesday morning was no exception.
With both of Bryson’s parents working full-time in painting and construction, this is one way for Mrs. Schwind to help out and spend time with both Bryson as well as his baby brother Kavin Schwind, 1, who was along for the ride Tuesday morning.
Mrs. Schwind said she and the boys drove around for about two miles before arriving at the school as a sort of stress buffer for Bryson.
“Bryson was very nervous about wearing his mask the whole day at school, but his teacher is going to give them breaks throughout the day, so that’s a big positive,” she said. “This is gonna be a tryout for school to see if he can get through the day.”
According to Beaver River Central School’s Superintendent Todd Green, things like masking and social distancing went well Tuesday. With no real issues on that side of things, he said the biggest challenge of the day was transportation.
While picking kids up isn’t usually difficult because parents are right there with their children, the challenge lies with how the students will get home after school has let out for the day.
“This year — because there are many more students getting picked up — throughout the day, what the parent told us to do might change. That might not then get communicated to us, or on our end, we might have written something down wrong, that’s possible too,” Mr. Green said. “All those little pieces change throughout the day. That’s hard because we’ve got a lot more families driving their kids, picking up and dropping off than before.”
Mr. Green said while there were adjustments on the district’s end, they were handled well and he would call the day a success.
What came as a surprise was actually seeing the school at half capacity. Unable to picture it before it happened, he said it’s definitely a different atmosphere. Putting the plans in place, thinking the boxes were all checked, then putting students in the middle of it was how the district was able to figure out what it didn’t have quite right, according to Mr. Green.
He said one employee told him earlier in the day that it was just like the first day of any year, with lots of things the district planned on and a couple things not working quite as planned, needing to be adjusted and fixed.
“I know this isn’t normal, we would hope to get back to what we could consider normal,” Mr. Green said. “What I would say is many people were curious about what this was going to look like, so that was the exciting part of today. Our students and our community have been really supportive; we’re all doing what we need to do, so hopefully that will get us to normal life quicker.”
In St. Lawrence County, lining the curbs at Potsdam’s Lawrence Avenue Elementary and A.A. Kingston Middle School on Tuesday morning, vehicles toted eager students, nervous parents and extra masks.
Teachers took temperatures through car windows and instructed students to “follow the blue line” painted on the sidewalk, leading to open school doors. Masked children stepped down to the curb, heading toward new teachers and classmates, and now new classroom setups, lunch protocols and pandemic-prompted rules.
Like most north country districts, Potsdam Central School District has developed a hybrid instruction model, with both in-person and remote learning days scheduled each week.
Parents along the drop-off line described the decision to send their children back to school as difficult, citing having multiple children or working full-time as deciding factors.
“I think it’ll be healthy and good for them to be back with friends,” Zachary T. Shaw, Clarkson University women’s head soccer coach, said of the social benefits to in-person learning.
Mr. Shaw’s daughter Astrid, a third-grader, is entering her second year at Potsdam Central, following the family’s move to the area last year. Astrid sat in the back seat of her father’s car, looking ahead at teachers taking temperatures and greeting her peers. The new year, she said, is both exciting and nerve wracking.
Potsdam’s Superintendent Joann M. Chambers stood among the temperature-taking teachers and welcomed the young learners to the building. After six months of planning, constant adjustments and uncertainty, an unfamiliar first day finally arrived.
“I think getting past this first day will be good,” Ms. Chambers said. “The newness is difficult to imagine until you actually see it.”
About 20 miles north of Potsdam, Massena Central School District remained closed Tuesday, following Friday’s announcement to cancel this week’s start to in-person instruction. In consultation with the county’s public health department, the district will facilitate remote learning until Oct. 13, in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
As of last week, the Massena area had logged a total of 50 cases since March. Canton and Potsdam had reported 25 and 31, respectively, and the county’s remaining municipalities logged fewer cases.
Massena’s latest cluster, according to the public health department, involves 22 known individuals who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Through contact tracing, the local department and the state Department of Health have reached more than 150 people who may be at risk, and an additional testing site has been set up at the Massena Community Center this week.
“It was the right call, erring on the side of safety, but it’s disappointing,” Ms. Chambers said of Massena’s decision. “I’m really confident we can keep our schools safe and open here.”
At the northern end of Potsdam school property, buses of kids from across the county arrived, meeting staff from the BOCES Non-Potsdam District Special Education program.
Program Supervisor Julie Austin-Kormanyos said she noticed vehicles were cycling through in about four to five minutes, pleased the first day of newness went “pretty smoothly.”
Kimberly A. Staires, special education teaching assistant, said preparation for this unprecedented year has been undeniably challenging, but support from fellow educators has eased the process.
“It’s easy to lean on each other,” Ms. Staires said. “From six feet, it’s easy to lean.”
