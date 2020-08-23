SYRACUSE — Onondaga Community College’s Box of Books program will provide students with even lower textbook and technology prices during the 2020-2021 academic year. OCC is the first public college in the nation to partner with Barnes & Noble College to provide students the opportunity to pay for their textbooks on a per-credit-hour basis rather than the sticker price, dramatically reducing the cost of textbooks. Students can also purchase a laptop at a reduced price.
Box of Books started in the fall 2019 semester. Due to its overwhelming success, prices were reduced to provide more students the access they need to textbooks and technology. 2020-2021 pricing is as follows:
Textbooks cost $20.50 per credit hour. The 2019-2020 rate was $21.50 per credit hour. The average cost of a textbook prior to Box of Books was $81.72.
Students who wish to purchase a computer through Box of Books can buy a Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 for $215. The 2019-2020 price was $250. Students whose technology needs require a more powerful computer will have other purchasing options in OCC’s Barnes & Noble bookstore.
Eligible students can apply financial aid toward textbook and computer purchases. Students without adequate financial aid can also apply for an OCC scholarship to support these costs.
The Box of Books program was created to provide students flat-rate, predictable pricing for textbooks and technology. Barnes & Noble operates more than 1,400 physical and virtual bookstores across the U.S., serving more than 6 million students and faculty. OCC was the first public college in the nation they partnered with in this program.
“We’re focused on giving students the tools they need to succeed and are committed to seeing them complete work toward their degree here with as little debt as possible. We’re grateful to Barnes & Noble College for teaming with us on Box of Books and their continuing efforts to provide our students access to higher education and ultimately a productive career,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.
OCC’s fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 31. The college is offering classes in four different formats. Approximately half of all classes will be in-person, or face-to-face. Full-time tuition is $2,545 per semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.