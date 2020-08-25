MASSENA — Phase one of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project is off to a good start financially.
Representatives from the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, and C&S Companies, the construction management firm, told board of education members that the first phase of work being done this summer is $10 million under budget. That money can be shifted to phase two.
Edward Bernhauer, an architect with IBI Group, said when they looked at phase one, they identified about $29 million in work to be done. The referendum budget was $28.9 million.
“Our estimate is that we’re actually about $18.9 million. That’s based on actual contracts that we have in place right now. We’re well below that number for our phase two. Our referendum budget (for phase two) was shy of $21 million. We have in excess of $30 million to spend for phase two,” he said.
Perras Construction Services, Inc had been awarded the general construction work for $499,402. Electrical construction had been awarded to Dow Electric, Inc. for $629,705. Roofing construction is being done by Elmer W. Davis, Inc. for $3,754,700. Site work construction had been awarded to Perras Excavating, Inc. for $9,631,000. AAC Contracting, Inc. had been awarded the asbestos abatement contract for $479,000. The total of all contracts was $14,993,807.
Mr. Bernhauer said they realized some savings in roofing and asbestos abatement costs. He said they found some planned roofing work did not need to be done because the roof was in good shape and under warranty. Also, an area where they suspected they would find asbestos turned out to be non-asbestos. He said other cost savings came from “aggressive bids.”
“All in all, it put us in really good shape,” with additional funds that can be allocated to phase two of the project, he said.
The referendum budget for phase two was $20.8 million, and they anticipate having $30.8 million.
James Francesconi, senior project manager for C&S Companies said phase one as a whole was on schedule, although there had been some delays.
“One of our concerns is the roofing. They’ve had manpower problems and rain delays. They’ve been working Saturdays and overtime,” he said.
Contractors are replacing roofs at Jefferson and Madison elementary schools. Mr. Francesconi said they have made a commitment to have Jefferson done by the end of the month and Madison is projected to be done by the end of next month.
“We’re going to review their progress over the next week-and-a-half” to see if there are still manpower issues, he said.
“As Jim said, we do have our challenges with the roofing for phase one. But overall we actually are in great shape. We are on schedule as we had outlined during the referendum time,” Mr. Bernhauer said.
He said there was a “little bit of holdup” on some site work at J.W. Leary Junior High school because of “some unforeseen conditions Perras found underground.” As a result, he said the contractor has moved some employees from work being done at the Central Administration Building to the junior high to “make sure the focus is on Leary.”
Mr. Bernhauer said they’re completing design meetings for phase two, and expect to be sending documents to the state Education Department for approval by the end of September. The current review times are four to six weeks. He said they anticipate the review will take until October or November and they can put the project out for public bid in December.
“We should be well ahead of many of the bids that are happening for the 20-21 construction season,” he said.
Phase two construction will take place during the summer of 2021 and 2022.
