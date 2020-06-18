MASSENA — A free fishing mini-camp that was slated for Massena this summer has been canceled.
Fishing League Worldwide announced that all mini-camps that were scheduled to be held in conjunction with three 2020 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit events were canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FLW officials said in a news release that a three-day summer camp is traditionally held at Murray State University in Murray, Ky. However, the format was shifted to three single-day mini-camps in response to the coronavirus pandemic and to allow more anglers, coaches and boat captains an opportunity to attend.
Now, because of concerns about the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mini-camps have been canceled for the year.
“...The uncertainty created by ongoing group-size restrictions and mask requirements has made execution of the camps impractical,” FLW officials said in the release.
They said FLW is committed to ensuring that the fishing camps “are the absolute best experience for students, parents, coaches and boat captains alike.”
“The tournament organization is looking forward to returning in 2021 with both the traditional camp and mini-camps to provide more opportunities for young anglers to learn about bass fishing from the world’s top professionals,” they said.
The mini-camp was slated to be held on Aug. 25 at the Massena Intake, in conjunction with the 2020 Fishing League Worldwide Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship from Aug. 24 to 29 at the Massena Intake.
The 2020 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit regular season schedule has been shortened from seven events to six this year. After completing three events in the original 2020 schedule, FLW suspended the Pro Circuit on March 22 in an abundance of caution surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Massena is one of four stops for the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit this summer.
The others are Dayton, Tenn. from June 23 to 26; La Crosse, Wis. from July 29 to Aug. 1; and Trenton, Mich. from Aug. 11 to 14.
