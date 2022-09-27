Fitzhugh Park school community and local leaders cut ribbon on new playground

New playground at Fitzhugh Park School.

OSWEGO - A brand-new playground awaits children for the 2022-2023 school year at Fitzhugh Park School in the Oswego City School District (OCSD).

Fitzhugh Park School Principal Amy Molloy-Behnke and Dr. Lisa Glidden, president of the OCSD Board of Education, invited Fitzhugh Park School faculty, students and local dignitaries to be on hand to celebrate the completion of the school’s new playground with a ribbon cutting ceremony which was held on Sept. 16.

