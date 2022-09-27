Fitzhugh Park school community and local leaders cut ribbon on new playground

OSWEGO - A brand-new playground awaits children for the 2022-2023 school year at Fitzhugh Park School in the Oswego City School District (OCSD).
Fitzhugh Park School Principal Amy Molloy-Behnke and Dr. Lisa Glidden, president of the OCSD Board of Education, invited Fitzhugh Park School faculty, students and local dignitaries to be on hand to celebrate the completion of the school’s new playground with a ribbon cutting ceremony which was held on Sept. 16.
Funding for the school playground was provided by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, in a $250,000 heritage grant to the Research Foundation of SUNY for the Oswego Renaissance Association.
Considering feedback from teachers and staff, the goal of the project was to “reinvigorate” the playground into a modern, accessible park that would provide additional equipment designed for all ages, a renovated sports court, an outdoor classroom, landscaping and a redesigned student drop-off zone along East Bridge Street.
Designed by Brie Buske-Martinez of KOMPAN Playgrounds, Fitzhugh Park’s new playground will welcome students and the greater school community to get outside and play. KOMPAN’s purpose is to “help contribute to healthier and happier communities by building high-quality outdoor play and fitness sites.”
The accompanying basketball court was created by Wheat Excavating, while associated fencing was completed by Brady Fence Co. Many of the pieces included within the playground are ADA-accessible.
“As the new elementary principal at Fitzhugh Park School, I am grateful to all of our families and community partners for their years of dedication to make this playground and basketball court a reality for our students,” Molloy-Behnke said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the joy on our students’ faces for many years to come while they are playing outside on our beautiful campus.”
