Fitzhugh Park School welcomes local Oswego professionals, organizations for 2022 Career Day

OSWEGO - Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) Fitzhugh Park School hosted volunteers from multiple Oswego County organizations for this year’s Career Day fair in the school gymnasium.
Appearances were made by Mayor Billy Barlow alongside city councilors Rob Corradino and Kevin Hill, as well as OCSD superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III, principals Mary Beth Fierro and Donna Simmons, Oswego Health staff, Oswego Middle School faculty, Oswego Police Department, Oswego Fire Department, SUNY Oswego, U.S. Border Patrol and Compass Federal Credit Union.
Students were encouraged to dress up to represent a career of their choice as they circled the gymnasium, visiting multiple organizations’ display tables. The students obtained various career-related items and swag and were encouraged to asked questions to learn more about the various fields and professions they may be interested in.
Fitzhugh Park teacher and co-organizer Erin Sabatini expressed her gratitude for this year’s event.
“It’s great to have so many familiar community faces making time for our students to say hello,” Sabatini said.
Fitzhugh Park principal Donna Simmons said she was very pleased with the event’s successful execution and organization and looks forward to hosting the annual event again next spring.
