WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College recently announced that five members of the college’s faculty and staff were honored as recipients of the 2022 State University of New York Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence.
According to the college, the awards recognize extraordinary achievement and encourage the continuation of excellence.
The honorees were bestowed their medallions by college President Ty A. Stone at the college’s Recognition Celebration on May 6.
Each year, the State University of New York recognizes outstanding members of the faculty and staff across the 64-campus university system with prestigious Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence. Over the years, a total of 119 Awards for Excellence have been bestowed upon members of the Jefferson Community College faculty and staff.
This year’s honorees are:
Jerilyn E. Fairman, Watertown, associate vice president: received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service
Jessica Leigh Jones, Brownville, typist; received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service
Jessica Lydia Jones, Cape Vincent, adjunct instructor: received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching
Heather N. O’Brien, Chaumont, associate professor: received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service
Irene S. Wilder, Copenhagen, assistant professor: received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching
Jerilyn Fairman joined the JCC full-time faculty in 1989 as a math instructor and over the course of her 33-year career advanced to the position of associate vice president. According to the college, she is “dedicated to giving 100% to fulfill the mission and vision of Jefferson Community College” and “epitomizes the ‘students first’ approach and advocates for student success.”
She is a leader in assessment, Guided Pathways, general education, developmental education and distance learning and has taken on the role of accreditation liaison officer as the college embarks on the self-study process for its next accreditation visit in 2024.
A frequent presenter at JCC’s Center for Professional Excellence, she is a mentor to new faculty, a member of the Chaos Crew helping new students move into the residence hall, and participant in Mathematics Awareness Week.
Jessica Leigh Jones, a JCC alumna, joined Jefferson’s classified staff in 2006 as a typist. She assists with the annual publication of the college’s Black River Review and helps organize the annual North Country Writer’s Contest.
Three years ago, she volunteered to transform all of the Black River Review submissions to be web-ready, a task she recently adapted for the North Country Writer’s Contest when the pandemic forced the event to become virtual. According to the college, she “lends her considerable musical talent as a member of the faculty-staff choir and readily stepped up to record the National Anthem and alma mater solo for the college’s virtual commencement ceremonies.”
She also volunteers with the college’s food pantry and is a valued contributor on the Recognition Celebration Committee.
Jessica Lydia Jones began teaching biology as an adjunct instructor at JCC in 2004 and has taught as many as three courses each semester ever since, oftentimes teaching during summer and winter sessions as well.
She holds regular office hours and, during times when the college was fully remote, met with students and provided extra help via Zoom.
She is currently developing an Open Educational Resource textbook for BIO 106 in an effort to help students financially while maintaining her high standards for the course and materials.
Through her involvement with JCC’s Center for Professional Excellence, she shares her expertise and provides professional development opportunities to her peers on campus.
Heather O’Brien joined the full-time math faculty at JCC in 2004 and during her 18-year tenure has gained the recognition as a master mathematics teacher known for her innovation and commitment to the campus community.
In 2014, she received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. Focused on continuous improvement and student success, she is a primary contributor to the college’s Center for Professional Excellence, serving as committee co-chair and co-facilitator of the Summer Institute.
She collaborated with the early childhood department to embed math concepts into the early childhood curriculum in an effort to improve student success, and, more recently, helped develop and deliver pedagogy training to local K-12 teachers through the Jefferson-Lewis Teacher’s Center.
Irene Wilder, a JCC alumna, has been a full-time business instructor at JCC since 2013, but her 32-year career with Jefferson started in 1991 as a member of the support staff for the then Liberal Arts Division.
As she continued along her educational path, she took on a professional staff position within the instructional technology department and later began teaching at Jefferson and SUNY Potsdam as an adjunct.
Advisor to sports management majors, co-advisor to the Business Leadership and Career Skills Club and “instrumental in establishing Jefferson’s chapter of the Alpha Beta Gamma Honor Society, of which she is also advisor,” she also serves on numerous campus committees including the Guided Pathways Steering Committee and Strategic Plan Steering Committee.
