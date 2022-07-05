MASSENA — Five St. Lawrence County school districts will be offering free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 and younger this summer.
The meals are being offered at Edwards-Knox, Massena, Morristown, Potsdam and St. Lawrence central schools. Anyone participating in the program can visit any location to obtain the meal, which will be served and consumed on site.
“If they live in Brasher and they’re at the beach in Massena, they’re more than welcome to go to the Massena site. As long as you’re 18 and under, you’re eligible for those meals at those sites that are open at no cost,” said Arlis “Artie” M. Frego, director of food service management for the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
At Edwards-Knox, meals will be served Monday through Friday starting July 11 until Aug. 5. Breakfast will be available from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m., and lunch will be available from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Breakfast and lunch will be offered Monday through Thursday at Jefferson Elementary School and Massena Central High School in Massena. The free meals started Tuesday and run until July 29 at Jefferson Elementary and until Aug. 17 at the high school. Breakfast will be offered from 8 to 9:15 a.m., and lunch will be offered from 10:50 to 11:30 a.m. at Jefferson Elementary and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the high school.
Morristown will serve meals Monday through Thursday. That started on Tuesday and runs until July 28. Breakfast is available from 8 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
The Potsdam Central School District will serve meals Monday through Friday at Lawrence Avenue Elementary School and A.A. Kingston Middle School. The program began Tuesday and runs until Aug. 15. Breakfast will be available from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m., and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
The St. Lawrence Central School District’s program will run Monday through Friday from July 11 to July 29. Breakfast will be available from 8 to 10:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“The sites were always eligible for summer food service sites and most of them always had the sites,” Mr. Frego said.
While the summer meals are free, an extension to the pandemic-era school meal waivers program that was passed by Congress contains a caveat that would require most low-income families to apply again for the school-year program and, for students who qualify for reduced-price meals, to resume paying for breakfast and lunch for the 2022-23 school year starting in September.
The pandemic waivers allowed all children to obtain free school meals, regardless of income.
“We’re going to have to put out a pretty good marketing campaign. I think the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) will also let people know that we do need that information again this year that we haven’t had for the last couple of years because we are going back to the free and reduced category,” Mr. Frego said. “The good thing in New York is they cover the reduced price. That’s a good thing. Not all states do that. So the child that comes in and only has to pay a quarter normally, they don’t have to pay that quarter. New York state covers for them.”
