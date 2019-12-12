MEXICO - Students from the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi) were inducted into the Oswego County Chapter of The National Honor Society (NHS).
This is the first-time students enrolled at CiTi have been inducted into an honor society. Students Koji Burdic, Max Hill, Noah Walter, Catie Blodgett and Emily Sampson were all recently inducted.
These five students were heavily involved with community service, displayed integrity, were role models and leaders in school events and had a 90 or above GPA.
They had to also complete three New York State Regents exams.
“Having NHS on an application for a job or having it in your portfolio shows that we are kind of the best of the best,” said P-Tech student Noah Walter. “We did everything right in school, we have great leadership qualities, and great character.”
With this being the inaugural society for CiTi, many of the students said they were proud to represent the first of many.
“We are such a different program that it’s special to me that I was inducted into the first class of students,” said P-Tech student Max Hill. “We can contribute to all different ideas and be able to help students who may have the chance to get inducted in the upcoming years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.