FJHS students receive writing honors

FULTON - Five Fulton Junior High School (FJHS) students were recently honored for their writing skills following a performance of their work by Merry-Go-Round Playhouse actors.
The students’ submissions of poems, songs, stories or skits were some of the winning entries amongst the thousands of writing pieces entered the ECHOES writing contest throughout the state. For their efforts, the seventh- and eighth-grade winners received plaques and their pieces were brought to life by the theater actors in front of them and their peers.
Honorees include: Eighth-grader Grace Olon and seventh-grader Maddison Weldin for their Showcased Author award for their piece, “The Comic Store,” eighth-grader Austin Miner for the Excellence in Writing award for his work, “Though He Was My Friend” and eighth-graders Molly Evans and Layne Osborn for the Excellence in Writing award they received for their work, “Extra Ordinary.”
