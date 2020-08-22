WATERTOWN — Flashback Brewing Company recently started an initiative to collect over-the-ear headphones for students in the Watertown City School District.
Donations of new headphones from community members will continue to be accepted through Friday.
Families with students in need of headphones can request a pair by sending a message through Facebook to Flashback Brewing or by calling the restaurant at (315) 681-5120.
