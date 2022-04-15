WATERTOWN — Suzanne C. Renzi-Falge started working at the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library as a page — or book shelver — when she was in high school.
And now she’ll be the library’s new director.
In a news release issued Thursday, President Maria T. Mesires announced that the library’s board of trustees has appointed Ms. Renzi-Falge as library director, replacing Yvonne F. Reff, who is retiring.
“She has a strong sense of community and will be able to take the library into the future, support our current programming and be a progressive advocate for our services,” Ms. Mesires said in the release.
In the last year, Ms. Renzi-Falge was promoted to librarian III as the supervisor in the children’s room, where she organizes all kinds of reading events and other activities for children.
An extensive search and interview process of candidates resulted in her selection, library trustees said. The trustees thanked the library staff and the North Country Library System for their work assisting in the process.
Last year, Ms. Renzi-Falge told NNY Business magazine that she could not imagine doing more for the community than serving as a librarian.
“It’s all about helping someone out,” she said.
She has to maintain excellent communication skills, whether giving advice about what a patron should read, making sure that a question gets answered or helping someone with a resume.
Her most important job, she said, is spreading the love of reading.
“I love to read,” she said. “I wish I could read all day, but there’s so much to do.”
When she was in her teens, it was her job to put returned books and other items in their proper places on the shelves, in the right order.
In her early days at the library, she was encouraged to go to college to get a master’s degree in library studies.
Her work has not gone unnoticed since then.
In 2015, she received a “Love Your Library” certificate from state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, for being an exceptional librarian. Two years later, she also received the North Country Library System award for “Excellence in Customer Service.”
In December, she was listed in NNY Business’s 20 Under 40 edition.
