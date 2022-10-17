OGDENSBURG — For years, Nicole Kendall had taught her dance fitness classes out of various businesses in the Ogdensburg area. Now, she has her own location to pursue her passion.
Ms. Kendall has opened Fierce Fitness & Dance Co. at 228 Ford St., Ogdensburg.
“After 10 years of running my own dance fitness business out of many existing establishments, I decided it was time for me and my own dance studio to have a home,” said Ms. Kendall. “Through the years I always wanted this. The drive changed when I became a mom. I’ve danced and choreographed multiple styles of dance but empowering women and children of all ages has always been my passion. I wanted to establish dance fitness classes and decided to become a licensed Zumba instructor. I was trained in multiple styles of dance, including hip hop.”
Ms. Kendall said she started dancing with Vicki Lewis when she was just 2 years old. She continued learning tap, jazz and ballet until she was 17. Dancing is something that she has always loved and she’s looking forward to sharing that passion.
“My love for dance grew as my skills and confidence grew. I had an instructor push me to complete a tap routine in a local talent competition and that is where dancing changed for me,” she said.
For a decade, Ms. Kendall has been offering instructional classes that had not existed in the community, such as Zumba.
“In addition to my love for dance, my drive to provide our community with instructional classes that did not exist grew as well,” she said.
Fierce Fitness & Dance Co. will be providing students with gymnastics, hip hop and will be putting together a Company Competition team. For adults, she will be offering Zumba, Hip Hop, choreography classes and more.
After becoming active online on Oct. 1, Ms. Kendall said that the support has been overwhelming and that sign-ups continue to come in. At one point, according to the studio’s Facebook page, she had to create more than 90 student profiles.
Ms. Kendall said that she had several experienced and energetic instructors join the Fierce Fitness & Dance Co. team. Assisting her in the instruction is Sarah Barr, Tori Peabody-David and Elaini Compo.
For more information on the dance and fitness studio, call (315) 528-9995, check out their Facebook page at “Fierce Fitness & Dance Co.” or to register for classes log onto https://dancestudio-pro.com/online.
