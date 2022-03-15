Food for thought: Teachers cook up unique math lesson for Hannibal students

HANNIBAL - Sixth-grade students from Dennis M. Kenney Middle School recently engaged in a math lesson that provided some real-world context and additional “food for thought.”
As part of a math lesson focusing on unit rate and individual vs. bulk cost, teachers Shannon Rupert, Jen Ruggio and Stacy Adams infused some practical examples into the class. The math teachers worked with students to calculate the unit rate to make a grilled cheese sandwich.
“We determined that a grilled cheese can be made at home for only $.25,” Rupert said. “Students were amazed to see how much money they could save by cooking at home versus eating out at a restaurant.”
By applying basic principles such as cost per item, the students were able to better understand unit rate and how it can be applied in everyday life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.