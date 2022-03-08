MASSENA — The Food Research & Action Center, a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger and undernutrition in the United States, has joined other officials in requesting that free meals for all students be extended through the 2022-23 school year.
As it stands, school districts would no longer be able to serve free meals to all students after June 30.
But, the FRAC has joined the New York State Council of School Superintendents and other national, state and local organizations in urging an extension for another school year.
In a letter sent to congressional leaders signed by 23 organizations last month, the New York State Council of School Superintendents and other organizations had asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the waiver that would allow districts to continue serving free meals as the school year ends and summer vacation begins.
The letter was addressed to the House and Senate Committees on Appropriations and Subcommittees on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, with copies to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; House Committee on Education and Labor; and the Office of Management and Budget.
“Congress must provide the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) with the authority to continue child nutrition waivers through the 2022-2023 school year in the appropriations package currently being negotiated and expected to pass this week,” FRAC President Luis Guardia said in a statement. “These waivers have been critical in supporting school nutrition operations so that children would have access to school and summer meals throughout the pandemic, and they are needed as schools and families recover from and respond to the economic, health and educational fallout from the pandemic.”
He said a report released this week by the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service “underscores the negative impact of supply chain disruptions and staffing challenges on school nutrition programs” during the 2021-22 school year.
“The report also found that nearly 90% of school districts used the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) waiver to serve meals for school year 2021-2022, which allows schools to offer all students meals at no charge and provides higher reimbursement rates which have been needed to support nutrition finances during the pandemic,” he added.
Mr. Guardia said a report prepared by FRAC found a 32.4% decrease in lunch participation in 2020-21 from 2018-19 — the last full school year prior to the pandemic.
“Student participation in school breakfast and lunch dropped dramatically across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, but things would be far worse if not for child nutrition waivers,” he said.
USDA waivers had originally been put in place toward the end of the 2019-20 school year. The authority was established through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and was extended for fiscal year 2021 through the Continuing Appropriations Act 2021 and Other Extension Act. It was then extended again to June 30, 2022, through the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act.
Usually, only low-income families are eligible and there are restrictions on where families can pick up food and how much they can take, but the USDA has waived these limits due to the pandemic. The waivers allow for safe meal distribution sites that serve all children for free, regardless of income. All children and youth ages 18 and younger can receive meals at no cost, even if they’re not a student in their local school district.
