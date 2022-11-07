HANNIBAL - The Hannibal High School courtyard was recently transformed into a scene out of the television show “CSI” during a Syracuse University Project Advance (SUPA) forensics lesson.
Students in Dawn Battles’ upper-level course put their classroom studies to the test as they were tasked with processing a mock crime scene set up outdoors. Three groups of students worked together to comb through separate scenes, surrounded with police tape. Wearing gloves so not to contaminate any potential evidence, the students bagged and tagged evidence as they were careful not to disrupt the scene.
