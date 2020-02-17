MASSENA — A former Massena Central School Board member has returned to the board, but only for a short stint.
Patrick Serguson was sworn in during Thursday’s board of education meeting. He fills the seat vacated by Jason Premo, who tendered his resignation in January for personal reasons.
Mr. Serguson had retired from his post as a Massena Village Police sergeant shortly before his run for the school board, and also served as school resource officer.
He was elected to a five-year term on the board in 2012. However, he was unable to complete his term after he was elected as town justice in 2015 to replace James Crandall, who did not seek another term. He said a review of case law indicated it would be a conflict of interest for him to serve as both a school board member and town justice following his election.
Mr. Serguson’s resignation from the board of education was effective Dec. 4, 2015. His term would have expired in 2017.
He was later appointed as village justice, but resigned effective Dec. 27. Diana Dufresne was appointed as his replacement during November’s Massena Village Board meeting, effective Dec. 28.
Mr. Premo had been elected to a five-year term in May 2016. He took his seat in July 2016 and his term was set to expire in 2021. Following his resignation, board members had the option to make an appointment or hold a special election. As they’ve done in the past, they made an appointment, which runs until the school board election in May.
Mr. Serguson indicated Thursday that he plans to hold the seat until the May election. Anyone who submits a petition to run in this year’s election in May and who wins the election will fill out the remainder of Mr. Premo’s term. The seat would then be up for election again in May 2021 for a full five-year term.
The seats currently held by Mark Goodfellow and Robert LeBlanc also will be on this year’s ballot. Both men were elected in 2017 when four seats were available. Two of the seats carried full five-year terms, while two were for three years to fill out the remainder of terms held by former board members John Boyce and Ronald Faucher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.