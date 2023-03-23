POTSDAM — Ken Tingley, the former editor of the Glens Falls Post-Star, was the first speaker in what St. Lawrence County Democratic Chairman Michael D. Zagrobelny hopes to be a series of discussions under the title Elevate the Conversation.
“This is an opportunity to talk about serious things in a civilized way,” Mr. Zagrobelny said before the lecture.
About 30 people attended the event Wednesday night at the New York State United Teachers building on Lawrence Avenue.
Mr. Tingley, who retired in 2020 after 21 years at the Post-Star, is the author of two books, “The Last American Editor,” a collection of columns, and “The Last American Newspaper,” which chronicles his years at the Post-Star.
The titles, he said, are not about him or his newspaper. They are metaphors, he said, for the hundreds of community newspapers struggling to survive.
Mr. Tingley’s tenure at the Post-Star began with 30% and 40% profit margins and ended with the nearly annual layoffs and steadily falling circulation.
Communities are lacking because of the fall of local journalism, he said. He said the false accusations of fake news have trickled down from national publications to even the smallest of local dailies and weeklies.
The notion that local news organizations would risk that credibility by making up news is not sensible, he said.
“The only thing a newspaper has is credibility,” Mr. Tingley said.
His latest book, he said, was written to show people the work his newspaper had done to make its community better.
Mr. Tingley told the story of a column he wrote about a young woman struggling to raise her children while battling multiple sclerosis. The column resulted in people spontaneously stepping up to help the woman. He learned later, while working on the book, that the help he inspired did more than get her over a hump but changed her life immensely.
He said it is an impact journalism can have that we don’t hear about.
Mr. Tingley lamented the effect of the tenor of political discourse on community papers.
He said many newspapers have stopped publishing editorials and local columns for fear of offending readers and losing subscriptions.
He talked about the solid editorial stances the Post-Star has taken over the years, especially when fighting the accusations of fake news, which resulted in the newspaper publishing a rare front-page editorial.
In 2008 Post-Star editorial writer Mark Mahoney won a Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing.
“Small papers don’t win Pulitzers.” Mr. Tingley said.
Mr. Mahoney won “for his relentless, down-to-earth editorials on the perils of local government secrecy, effectively admonishing citizens to uphold their right to know,” according to the Pulitzer Prize website.
Mr. Zagrobelny said he is still looking for the next speaker for his series and was entertaining ideas he received from the audience.
“Elevate the Conversation is one step toward bridging the gaps that have grown between members of the St. Lawrence County Community,” Mr. Zagrobelny said in a press release. “It is an experiment with hopes of solving problems in our little corner of the world.”
