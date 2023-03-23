Former editor launches conversation series

Former Glens Falls Post-Star editor and author Ken Tingley speaks Wednesday in Potsdam. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Ken Tingley, the former editor of the Glens Falls Post-Star, was the first speaker in what St. Lawrence County Democratic Chairman Michael D. Zagrobelny hopes to be a series of discussions under the title Elevate the Conversation.

“This is an opportunity to talk about serious things in a civilized way,” Mr. Zagrobelny said before the lecture.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.