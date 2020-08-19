MASSENA — A former Massena Central High School principal is back in the high school principal’s seat again.
Alan C. Oliver, who had been serving as J.W. Leary Junior High School principal since 2016, started in his new position on Monday. He replaces Sarah Boyce, who has announced her retirement.
Replacing Mr. Oliver on an interim basis at the junior high is another former principal — Evelyn Fiske, who had served as principal at Madison Elementary School and later as director of curriculum until her retirement.
Mr. Oliver was high school principal until July 2010 when he took over as principal at Madison Elementary School. He remained in that position until 2016, when he replaced Burton Peck at the junior high.
The district’s Board of Education accepted Ms. Boyce’s retirement during a special meeting on Thursday. Mr. Oliver was also appointed as the high school principal during that meeting.
“This was a late-breaking development last week when Sarah decided to retire. I recommended to the board (of education) that we place Alan Oliver in the high school position. Alan has worked for the district for over 15 years. He was the high school principal for three years. He was also Madison principal and junior high principal. He has experience at all levels,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
He said Mr. Oliver was a “great collaborator and communicator who brought improvements to each of the buildings. His years of experience will be very helpful in reopening the high school after only being in that job for a short period of time before school begins (on Sept. 8).”
Ms. Fiske also started this week.
“I’m just very pleased to have Evelyn come in. She’ll give us the time and support we need to advertise and post this position. She’s also an experienced and exceptional educator who knows the district, and I have full confidence that she’ll come in and she’ll help us to get school reopened in the mist of a pandemic and the middle of a capital project,” Mr. Brady said.
The district has started accepting applications for someone to replace Mr. Oliver at the junior high in the 2020-21 school year. The application deadline for the 12-month position is close of business on Sept. 1.
Prospective candidates must have a valid New York state administrative certification. The salary will be based on the person’s experience.
“We had some decisions to make prior to school opening. I think it’s worked out very well — Alan, with his level of experience, to step in and hit the ground running at the high school, which is needed when trying to reopen school. There’s a great deal of work to reopen school in the midst of a pandemic. To start the job just a couple of weeks before school reopening is a very challenging task,” Mr. Brady said.
He said Mr. Oliver is also willing to help out with the transition at the junior high. A hiring committee is being assembled, and the goal is to have a candidate ready to recommend to the school board during its Sept. 17 meeting.
“The deadline is the first, and that will give us a couple of weeks to interview and select a candidate for the job,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.