MASSENA — Madison Elementary School will be welcoming a new principal who is returning to the district.
Williams Jaggers, who has been serving as assistant high school principal at Salmon River Central School in Fort Covington, will be taking over for Danielle Chapman, who moves into the new position of director of educational support services. His appointment, as well as Ms. Chapman’s, was approved by the board of education during a special meeting on Monday.
Mr. Jaggers’ appointment runs until Aug. 8, 2025 and Ms. Chapman’s appointment runs until July 11, 2025.
Mr. Jaggers, who began his professional career as an environmental geologist, was hired as an Earth Science teacher at Massena Central High School in September 2015. In August 2020, he became high school assistant principal at Salmon River High School.
Prior to that, he taught middle school physics and science in the Chateaugay School District from 2006 to 2015 and Earth Science at Norwood-Norfolk Central School from 2002 to 2006. He recently completed his education and internship for certification as a school building leader.
“We’re happy to have him. He’s an excellent teacher and I think he’ll be a great administrator,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
Ms. Chapman had been appointed as Madison Elementary School principal in September 2016. The principal position had been filled by Evelyn Fiske, who retired as director of curriculum at the end of the school year, but moved to the school until the district named a replacement.
Ms. Fiske had previously served as full-time principal at Madison Elementary School until a district-wide restructuring by former Superintendent Roger B. Clough II in July 2010, when she became the director of education support.
Mr. Brady said that Ms. Chapman’s appointment is in response to a survey of parents on how the district could best use federal stimulus funding. The top choice was to provide academic support and interventions during the day for students who were struggling to meet the standards, particularly math and English language arts. The second top choice was to address student mental health and social emotional learning.
“We know from research and observation that some students may be coming back to school this year with as much as five months of learning loss due to the pandemic. There’s also been an emotional toll on students and families with the pandemic. Like many schools, we’re seeing increasing anxiety and mental health issues that are becoming barriers to learning,” he said.
He said the director of educational support services will allow the district to better organize its math and English language arts intervention to support struggling students in kindergarten through grade 12. Ms. Chapman will be directly overseeing all reading and math intervention teachers and teacher assistants to ensure there’s a consistent program for students and the system is working to provide professional development for them.
“We’re providing instruction to support those students who are struggling. Normally it’s left up to each individual building principal to make sure that happened. Now we’ll have a person that will be focusing on learning interventions directly to create a more cohesive program,” Mr. Brady said.
He said that will also include after-school programming to support students through tutoring, mentoring and building extracurricular programs.
“We try to provide a combination in those after school hours of learning as well as building extracurriculars because we know all those extra activities outside of the regular school day can have a major impact on how they feel about school and whether they’ll stay connected to school and learn in the classroom,” he said.
