MASSENA — A former Nightengale Elementary School teacher is returning to the Massena Central School District, this time as principal of Jefferson Elementary School.
William T. Lint will replace Duane L. Richards Jr., who is retiring July 30. Mr. Lint’s appointment runs from July 31, 2023, through July 30, 2027, at a salary of $95,000.
Mr. Richards has served as Jefferson Elementary’s principal since July 2004, replacing Michael F. Szeliga who served as interim principal since January 2004. He had previously served as assistant principal at Massena Central High School.
A 1986 graduate of Massena Central, Mr. Richards taught for 11 years prior to becoming a school administrator, first at the high school and then at Jefferson Elementary.
Mr. Lint had served as a teacher at Nightengale Elementary until the 2018-19 school year, when he replaced the retiring Jonathan R. Sovay as Norwood-Norfolk Middle School principal.
“He did a great job for us as a teacher. He lives in Massena, went to Massena, had 13 years of teaching here, and now he’s coming back to be our elementary principal,” Massena Central Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said. “Bill has a love for the district and the community. He’s very invested in the community, and he comes well-respected from his time as a teacher here. Now he comes back to us with a lot of experience as an administrator.”
When he was named middle school principal at Norwood-Norfolk, Mr. Lint had been selected from an initial pool of 16 candidates who submitted applications. A 12-person committee reviewed the applications and established the hiring criteria for the position, with input from teachers and board of education members. They narrowed the list down and interviewed six candidates before whittling it down further to the finalists, with Mr. Lint emerging as the top choice.
Now, Norwood-Norfolk Central School will be searching for a new principal for the 2023-24 school year.
“Bill’s been a very steady and strong presence in our administrative team for the last five years. He’s been leading the middle school and just finished his fifth year. Massena’s getting a quality administrator and a very good person to join their team,” Norwood-Norfolk Central Superintendent James M. Cruikshank said. “He is familiar with Massena. He knows many of the families and the community well, so he’s a good fit for Massena.”
The district has already started the search process to replace Mr. Lint. Experience is preferred, but not required, and the deadline to apply is May 1. Applications are available on the district’s website or in the district office, and candidates must include a cover letter, resume, copy of their certification, transcripts and letters of reference.
“We are going to start our hiring process starting with an advertisement. We’re going to try to truncate it as much as we can without sacrificing any of our steps because we do want somebody on board, even maybe before Mr. Lint leaves so that they can coordinate, collaborate and hit the ground running,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “Bill’s been a great asset to Norwood-Norfolk for the last five years. We’re sad to see him go, but we understand. He’s a great fit for Massena.”
