William T. Lint

MASSENA — A former Nightengale Elementary School teacher is returning to the Massena Central School District, this time as principal of Jefferson Elementary School.

William T. Lint will replace Duane L. Richards Jr., who is retiring July 30. Mr. Lint’s appointment runs from July 31, 2023, through July 30, 2027, at a salary of $95,000.

