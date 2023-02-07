CANTON — Former St. Lawrence University President Walter Lawrence “Lawry” Gulick died on Jan. 28 at age 95.
He was SLU’s 15th president from 1981 to 1987. In a statement released Monday, SLU said that Mr. Gulick wanted the university to embrace under-served and under-represented populations. During his tenure, members of the campus community voiced concern over opportunities for women on campus.
“As the faculty council formed an Ad Hoc Committee on the Status of Women, (Mr. Gulick) supported the call for St. Lawrence to fulfill its mission as a coeducational, liberal arts university that also welcomed people of color. Lawry authored one of the earliest St. Lawrence documents identifying diversity as one of the University’s valued strengths,” SLU’s memorial statement says.
Marilyn I. Mintener, a three-term Canton village mayor in the 1980s, remembers Mr. Gulick as someone who felt at home in Canton and wanted to leave behind a gift after he retired from SLU.
Ms. Mintener said the village was looking to launch a campaign to buy 30 new streetlights for both sides of Main Street.
“He called me up and said, ‘I would like to give a gift to the village of Canton. They’ve been good to me and my wife Win,’” Ms. Mintener said.
She said she told him the village wanted to buy the lights for $1,000 each.
“He called me back within 10 minutes and said ‘that’s what I’d like to do, I’d like to make a contribution. I will buy 10 of them,’” Ms. Mintener said.
“He said ‘the village has been good to me. I’ve made lots of good friends, including you,’” she said. “We were able to get the number we needed for the street because of that.”
A few of those lights are still standing today, near Bend in the River Park.
“There were lots of contributions, but none like President Gulick gave us,” Ms. Mintener said.
“He was a very humble guy, and a very likable guy. He was a real asset to this community, I think those of us who are still around would say,” she added. “He had a sense of humor. He was just a happy person and he enjoyed his work here. I know he did.”
In the fall of 1984, Mr. Gulick issued a 22-page white paper he referred to as his “clarion call” for new directions on campus. His proposals included intensifying requirements for seniors and incorporating cultural and educational activities into campus life, SLU said.
“Students praised Gulick’s vision and the Board of Trustees supported it,” SLU said. “And, in a rare move for university presidents of the time, he taught an introductory course on psychology. He characterized getting into the classroom and working directly with students as ‘extracurricular fun.’”
“This University and our community are indebted to Lawry for his vision, scholarship, and his passion for learning and teaching,” St. Lawrence President Kathryn Morris said. “It is a distinctly Laurentian honor to remember him, his leadership, and his legacy of service to us all.”
Work in his laboratories in academic departments of psychology explored visual and auditory perception. He authored or co-authored three acclaimed textbooks in these fields of study.
Born in Summit, N.J. on July 4, 1927, Mr. Gulick grew up in nearby East Orange and Upper Montclair. He graduated from Montclair High School in 1944. He studied at Sheepshead Maritime Academy, earning certifications that permitted service as an engineer on merchant ships carrying troops and supplies to Europe across the North Atlantic. He enlisted in the Army in 1945, went to Jump School, was promoted to sergeant, and served as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division in the Pacific at the end of World War II and during the post-war occupation of Japan.
After leaving the military, Mr. Gulick attended Hamilton College where he majored in psychology and music. Upon graduation in 1952, he worked at E. I. DuPont as an industrial psychologist before beginning graduate work in experimental psychology at the University of Delaware and Princeton University. Through his academic excellence, he earned membership in Phi Beta Kappa and Sigma Xi. In 1989, St. Lawrence awarded him an honorary doctorate of humane letters.
Mr. Gulick spent nearly five decades working in higher education as professor and researcher at the University of Delaware and Dartmouth College. He served as Dean of Hamilton College and was named president at St. Lawrence University after President Emeritus Frank Piskor retired in 1981.
Sailing was a passion and Mr. Gulick had a lifelong interest in music. He wrote music, sang and played piano and accordion.
He encouraged others to embrace their creativity and sparked a campus renaissance of the arts that included bringing to St. Lawrence the esteemed Alexander String Quartet for annual residencies. His love for the performing arts led University administrators to name Gulick Theater, in the University’s Griffiths Arts Center, after the former president,” SLU said.
Mr. Gulick also loved poetry, had particular affection for the works of English romantic poets, and wrote and published poetry himself. He is also the author of two works of fiction.
Gulick was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Winifred (Frazee) Gulick, who died in November 2022. He is survived by his three children: Hans, a retired U.S. Naval officer; Tod, a retired physician-scientist; and Kristina, a retired college Dean; five grandchildren — including Class of 2013 alumnus Ryan Schaefer — and one great-granddaughter.
Mr. Gulick and his wife established an endowed fund which has provided financial aid to St. Lawrence students since 2012. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mr. Gulick can be made to the Winifred Gulick Community Service Scholarship Endowment at alumni.stlawu.edu/make-an-online-gift2
