OGDENSBURG — The Fort de la Presentation Association and Clarkson University are moving forward with a plan to build a bridge to connect property and expand the association’s site on Lighthouse Point.
Professor Ron Buckingham, with the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, approached Fort Association President Barbara O’Keefe in 2019 about a possible project for his students. Ms. O’Keefe suggested a bridge for the site.
Working alongside students from both the mechanical and civil engineering departments, the association has been developing plans for a bridge to cover a span from the northern point of land to a small island in the St. Lawrence River that at one time was attached to the fort property on Lighthouse Point.
“We have two designs, one for a wooden bridge and one for a steel bridge,” Ms. O’Keefe said. “They’re just the designs, we don’t have the blueprints yet. But I can’t say enough about these Clarkson students. They were given real-life experience from doing this.”
On Dec. 17, three students from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Derrick Fouts, Zoe Murray and Donny Nadon presented Ms. O’Keefe with a scale model of their bridge design.
“The students took input from us, we did virtual meetings, we did a final presentation and then the mechanical engineering students wanted to do a scale model and present it to us,” she said. “We worked with three different semesters of students and they were all wonderful and great kids.”
The historic fort site includes a peninsula that was built in the early 1900s for a railroad ferry to Canada. The peninsula was later cut into by a former property owner, forming the island at the end.
“People who have ventured out to the point have said the views are spectacular,” Ms. O’Keefe said. “It’s the greatest view anywhere in Ogdensburg. But it’s also honoring our railroad history. There’s so much history along that point.”
The association is now looking at options for financing the bridge.
“If everything goes through, we are hoping to start in the summer or spring,” Ms. O’Keefe said. “We’re very optimistic that we can get this secured.”
