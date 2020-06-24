SACKETS HARBOR — As a way of honoring this unique year and the disruption it caused for students, especially seniors, Fort Drum’s Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) donated an American flag to Sackets Harbor Central School in the name of its Class of 2020.
According to certificates that were delivered along with the flag by two wives of soldiers in the CAB to the school’s principal, Amy Fiedler-Horack, the flag was flown on a UH-60-60M Army Blackhawk helicopter, tail number 92-26446, over Afghanistan during Combat Operations in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
In a Facebook post on the school’s page, Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney wrote: “This flag symbolizes the sovereign power of the United States of America and the unshakable resolve and dedication of the men and women of the United States Army to defend freedom wherever it is threatened. Thank you, Combat Aviation Brigade for the gift and thank you for your service.”
The flag was displayed at the school’s graduation events Wednesday evening and will also be flown at the annual Veterans Day ceremony, to be held in November. According to Mrs. Fiedler-Horack, the school has a great relationship with Fort Drum and the base is always looking to support the community.
“It’s nice that they thought of our seniors when they’re risking their lives protecting the country,” Mrs. Fiedler-Horack said. “I’m sure it will mean a lot to students, especially to seniors joining the military.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.