CARTHAGE — In order to hone her emergency medicine skills, a Fort Drum medic has been working with the Carthage Area Rescue Squad.
Specialist Miranda B. Champion, 24, originally from Colorado, joined the Army to further her medical career with aspirations to becoming a doctor. Prior to enlistment, Spc. Champion was a flight transport medic, worked with a search and rescue unit and was a wilderness medic.
She has been at Fort Drum since June 2012 as a combat medic currently with 68 Whiskey. During a CPR refresher course at the Army simulation unit, she spoke with Matt Sobine about her past experience relating how working in the post clinic did not enable her to practice all her skills. Mr. Sobine suggested she work with a local ambulance squad through Fort Drum’s Paramedic Sustainment Program.
The medic specialist stared at CARS in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic shut down.
“Northern New York is a different placed to run 911,” she said. “There guys are great, very welcoming. I have learned something from each person here.”
She explained in Colorado, there was a more dense population then here in the north country. Due to that difference, personnel and equipment resources are utilized differently.
On one of her first CARS experiences they had a call which she had not encountered previously — an “ALS intercept.”
The call went out as a BLS — Basic Life Support where emergency transport provided by certified Emergency Medical Technicians. However the situation escalated and Advanced Life Support was needed with a paramedic brought in to provide treatment.
Another new experience for the medic was transport to helipad since in Colorado, most all hospitals have a landing zone for medical helicopters.
“I learned a lot,” Spc. Champion said. “How they utilize crew resources and overcome challenges in creative ways. I could practice my technical skills such as starting an IV and doing EKG.”
In addition she was able to observe how the chief runs the ambulance squad.
“In the future, the experience will help me when I have to establish SOP (standard operating procedure) and write protocol from a management perspective,” she said.
Another big difference working in the civilian population is the demographics of patients.
“In the military we are treating 18- to 25-year-olds with no underlaying health issues,” she said, noting much of her clinic work is preventative medicine. “In civilian life we are dealing with trauma, people of varying ages and most with underlaying conditions.”
Not only has the experience been good for the soldier but according to Chief Henry, the squad has benefited.
“The Paramedic Sustainment Program give a great opportunity to work with Miranda Champion and to build a relationship with Fort Drum,” said the chief of the inaugural experience with the Army program. “She has learned from us but we have learned just as much from her. We see how soldiers practice as paramedics. It has been a wonderful experience. I look forward to working with the program again. It has been beneficial to us and the community.”
She noted that the program also allows for more involvement with the soldiers in the community.
The chief added she gave weekly reports to Mr. Sobine to tell of Spc. Champion’s progress.
During her time in the program, Spc. Champion also rode with Lewis County Search and Rescue.
She will be leaving the program in mid August when she transfers from Fort Drum to Texas to become an Army flight medic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.