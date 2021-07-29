POTSDAM — Clarkson University’s Reh School of Business Residential MBA Program has been included in a first-ever ranking by Fortune Magazine.
The magazine ranked the nation’s top full-time, traditional MBA programs. They looked for programs that see graduates with good jobs right out of the gate, as well as high starting salaries, and those that have a high track record of placing alumni into the highest echelons of corporate America.
Fortune’s final rankings are taken from questionnaires of around 100 traditional full-time MBA programs and data collected from companies and executives. The final rankings are made up of three components: Outcomes Score, Fortune 1000 Score, and Brand Score.
“Our suite of MBA programs consistently perform, and the quality of all three have been recognized and represented well among the various rankings and media agencies. It is this validation that motivates us to work harder to provide the highest quality business education in the country”, Diego Nocetti, Interim Dean of the Reh School of Business said in a prepared statement from the college.
“This program is distinct. Not only does it stand in reputation with our peers across the country, but it does so in an accelerated one-year format, preparing students to take on leadership roles in less time, with the same highly respected credential,” Joshua LaFave, Director of Graduate Business Programs said in the press release.
Clarkson’s MBA programs have seen consistently high rankings this year; in January, U.S. News and World Report ranked the programs in the nation’s top 100, in April, Fortune ranked the online MBA -76, and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), one of the world’s leading sources of comparative data about university performance, ranked the online MBA program as one of the world’s top 50 programs.
The full-time residential MBA program in the Reh School of Business is all about preparing leaders in a fast-paced professional setting. Our program boasts a one-year accelerated format that includes the core curriculum of an MBA with opportunities for students to specialize in a field, complete an international experience, and equip them to add value to their employer immediately upon graduation.
To find out more about the rankings click here: fortune.com/education/business/mba/rankings/best-mba-programs.
