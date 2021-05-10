WATERTOWN — While some north country school districts have figured out ways to bring more students back for in-person instruction each day, many have cited challenges, including transportation and distancing during lunch periods.
In a letter Monday, 45 school district superintendents in the St. Lawrence-Lewis, Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton and Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES regions appealed to state legislators to advocate for additional guidance to allow all students to return to school in person each day beginning in the fall.
The letter states that while the most recent guidance from April 9 is helpful in many regards, there continue to be many restrictions that will ultimately make a complete return to school impossible: cohorts at the secondary level; social distancing on school buses; social distancing in classrooms and cafeterias where students are eating; and guidance on in-person, virtual and hybrid learning.
“We are writing to you today to ask for your help in creating reasonable and responsible guidance for in-person instruction that will allow all of our students to return to school onsite every day when the new school year opens in the fall of 2021,” the letter reads. “We can confidently say from the experience of this year that there is no substitute for students being in school with their teachers.”
Maintaining cohorts at the secondary level in communities categorized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as high risk for community transmission presents several challenges, according to those sending the letter. In order for districts to offer the range of courses they do at the secondary level, they said having different groups of students in different classes is necessary.
In order to meet the state Department of Health’s requirement and bring all students back in-person, many districts would need to “eliminate a significant number of courses to the detriment of our students’ education,” the letter reads.
Noting that current guidance seems to be in contrast to the DOH’s “Interim Guidance for Sports and Recreation during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency,” which currently allows high-risk sports in consultation with the local health department, the district superintendents are asking for the same flexibility for in-person instruction.
While guidance suggests parents and guardians should be encouraged to drop off students at school, this presents challenges for parents who do not have transportation or who can no longer adjust their work schedules to transport children to and from school, the letter states.
The districts said they anticipate continued mask wearing on buses at all times, in addition to window ventilation and continued cleaning and disinfection, so with these measures in place, they believe a change to the social distancing requirement on the bus is both reasonable and necessary in order to have all students learn in person every day next year.
When it comes to social distancing in classrooms and cafeterias where students are eating, the district superintendents are asking for distancing to be reduced to three feet to allow all schools to feed all students in person and on a reasonable schedule.
While many districts are able to flex spaces and, to some extent, schedules to accommodate students eating while 6 feet from others, implementing this model for all students presents many challenges. For example, in order to have all students on-site, many districts would need to have some students eating lunch as early as 9:30 a.m., which is neither practical nor in the best interest of students, the letter states.
The letter was sent to members of the state Assembly and Senate, including Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River; Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton; Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown; Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome; Assemblyman D. Billy Jones; D-Plattsburgh; and Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski.
Superintendents from St. Lawrence County included Ronald P. Burke, Canton; Lauren F. French, Gouverneur; Patrick H. Brady, Massena; James M. Cruikshank, Norwood-Norfolk; Kevin K. Kendall, Ogdensburg; and Joann M. Chambers, Potsdam. For the Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton region, superintendents on the letter included Todd G. Green, Beaver River; Jennifer L. Premo, Carthage; Mary Anne Dobmeier, Indian River; Travis Hoover, LaFargeville; Michael F. Bashaw, Thousand Islands; and Patricia B. LaBarr, Watertown.
The letter states that guidance should outline protocols for in-person instruction of students, as well as virtual instruction and hybrid. The letter was signed by Thomas Burns, district superintendent of St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES; Stephen J. Todd, district superintendent of Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton BOCES; and Dale L. Breault Jr., district superintendent of Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES; and sent on behalf of the 45 superintendents of schools in their regions.
“The 45 school superintendents in the St. Lawrence-Lewis, Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton and Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES regions are committed to having all students return for in-person learning in September,” the letter reads. “In order to do this, it will be critical that we receive guidance from the New York State Department of Health by May 15, 2021, and from the New York State Education Department thereafter. Waiting until the last minute will not provide adequate planning time, which is not in the best interest of our students or staff.”
