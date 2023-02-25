Foundation aid for schools expected to decrease

MASSENA — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s budget proposal would mean $34.7 million in foundation aid, a 17.98% increase for the Massena Central School District next year. But, Superintendent Patrick H. Brady says they can expect much less in future years.

“I think it’s important to note that this is the last year of the three-year phase-in of the foundation aid,” he told board of education members. “So, you can expect that in the out years, you’re going to start to see less increases in foundation aid.”

