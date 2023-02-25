MASSENA — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s budget proposal would mean $34.7 million in foundation aid, a 17.98% increase for the Massena Central School District next year. But, Superintendent Patrick H. Brady says they can expect much less in future years.
“I think it’s important to note that this is the last year of the three-year phase-in of the foundation aid,” he told board of education members. “So, you can expect that in the out years, you’re going to start to see less increases in foundation aid.”
Foundation aid was enacted in 2007 to resolve the Campaign for Fiscal Equity’s challenge to the constitutionality of the state’s school finance system. Reforms were to be fully phased in by 2010-11, increasing aid to all districts by a total of $5.5 billion.
However, the foundation aid formula was largely frozen during the Great Recession and funding by 2020-21 was $3.84 billion below the level promised for 2010-11.
In the 2021-22 state budget, the governor and state Legislature committed to funding the foundation aid shortfall over three years. In October 2021, the Campaign for Fiscal Equity lawsuit was officially settled.
Mr. Brady said a state allocation of $19.8 billion toward foundation aid in 2021-22 covered 30% of the existing shortfall. In 2022-23, approximately $21.3 billion covered 50% of the anticipated shortfall. That shortfall will be eliminated in 2023-24.
“2023-24 is the last year of that,” he said. “It’s going to be approximately $24.1 billion, and it totally eliminates any shortfalls in the foundation aid formula.”
With the foundation aid shortfall covered, Mr. Brady said projections show a 3.8% increase in 2024-25 and a 4.1% increase in 2025-26. He said those aids could further be impacted by an “expected short, mild recession” and projected state budget deficits of $5.7 million in 2024-25 and $9 million in 2025-26.
“Those who have been around for a while doing this business, you know that things can change pretty quickly when it comes to the state fortunes, and most of our aid for our school district is based on state funding,” he said. “So, where that funding goes, we go.”
The district is also looking at the end of some federal aids.
The state received $4.73 billion for education from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA), which was enacted in December 2020. The Massena Central School District’s allocation was $3,888,571. Mr. Brady said district obligations must be allocated by Sept. 30.
The state received $8.98 billion for education under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was enacted in March 2021. Of that, the district was allocated $8,733,179, of which at least 20% must address learning loss through programs such as summer school, extended school day or after-school programs. District allocations must be obligated by Sept. 30, 2024.
“We’re finishing up our CRRSA aid, and there’s one more year on the ARPA as it’s called, the American Rescue Plan Act,” Mr. Brady said. “Those will be sunsetting this year and next. We’ve been using those federal monies for a variety of things.”
