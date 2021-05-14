NORFOLK — Three incumbents and one newcomer are on the ballot for three board of education seats in the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District.
Robert Barlow, Stephen Markum, James Dillon and Kurt Fetter are on the ballot for Tuesday’s school board election and budget vote. The seats are for three years.
Mr. Barlow is one of the incumbents.
“I would like to serve on the board of education because our school system is the foundation of our community. I am passionate about bringing collaborative discussion around school budget and education that will empower our school system and improve the opportunity for all children, because our community depends upon prosperity,” he said.
He said his vision for the district is “to develop well-rounded, confident and responsible individuals who are aspired to achieve their full potential through a welcoming, happy, safe and supportive learning environment which everyone is equal to achieve all their dreams.”
Mr. Markum is another incumbent who is looking to retain his seat.
“I would like to continue to serve on the board of education because of the positive trend we are moving in. Test scores have been moving up. Our school is being maintained at a level of excellence that hasn’t been seen in years. Our tax levy for the public has remained very low or at 0%. It would be a privilege to remain on the board of education for another three years,” he said.
His vision for the district is “to provide the best possible learning environment for students and teachers while maintaining fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers.”
Mr. Dillon, the third incumbent, said he wants to continue serving “because I feel as though I can be an unbiased board member. I will share the common goal of my fellow board members to give a quality education for all students, while still having the best interest of the taxpayers and community on my mind.”
He said his vision for the district is “to produce a learning environment where every child feels safe and secure to obtain a quality education with no distractions. To have every student who graduates feel a sense of accomplishment and pride to have been a student at Norwood-Norfolk Central School.”
Mr. Fetter said a child’s education begins early and continues over the course of their lives, making public schooling critical.
“As public schooling is often a critical part of a person’s education, and good schooling can be the key to an individual’s future success, we should all be invested in making sure that every child has access to the best education possible. Our schools must help young people understand themselves as they acquire knowledge and develop the skills necessary to think and solve problems big and small. Good schools should help instill in young people a sense of individual responsibility and foster a sense of their community obligations,” he said.
Mr. Fetter said that, as members of a school board develop policies, hire personnel and develop budgets, “they should keep in mind why policies are being established, why only the best people should be employed, and why budgets should be developed with the future in mind.”
The budget vote and school board election will be held from 12:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
