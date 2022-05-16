Four CiTi students take home medals at statewide SkillsUSA Competition

MEXICO - Four students in the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi’s) Career and Technical Education (CTE) program this week returned from the New York State SkillsUSA Competition with medals.
Julian Guzman, a student in the CTE digital media technology program, and Martin Lilly, who is enrolled in the CTE computer coding program, won first-place gold medals in the web design category. Both are eligible to advance to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), which will be held June 20-24 in Atlanta, Ga.
Second-place champions in the nail care team category were CTE cosmetology program students Hailey Lewis and Mariflor Diaz-Perez.
“Our students put in so much hard work and practice for this competition and I am extremely proud of how well they performed,” CiTi English teacher and SillsUSA advisor Savannah Zolher said. “They represented CiTi in a very positive and professional manner and it was amazing to see them be rewarded for their hard work!”
Held at the New York State Fairgrounds, the statewide competition sees nearly 2,000 CTE students compete annually in technical, trade and leadership contests.
According to skillsusa.org, “SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA helps each student excel. We provide educational programs, events and competitions that support career and technical education (CTE) in the nation’s classrooms.”
