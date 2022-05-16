Four CiTi students take home medals at statewide SkillsUSA Competition

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.