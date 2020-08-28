BRASHER FALLS — Four potential candidates were interviewed this week for the upcoming superintendent vacancy in the St. Lawrence Central School District.
Superintendent Robert A. Stewart is retiring at the end of the year after more than 30 years in the education field.
St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services Superintendent Thomas R. Burns, who is heading the search, said 12 individuals applied for the position.
“The board (of education) was able to do an initial candidate screening of all 12 applicants, with myself as the search consultant. After the screening, the board chose to bring four applicants in for an initial interview with the board,” Mr. Burns said.
He said board members are now doing additional reference checks and will select finalists for the position. The finalists will interview with a broad spectrum of stakeholders within the district and community.
The stakeholders sessions are tentatively scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17. But, Mr. Burns said, the final schedule will be dependent on school reopening over the next few weeks. Schools are scheduled to open on Sept. 8.
The current timeline calls for the board of education to review information during a possible meeting on Sept. 21, and an announcement of the new superintendent during a possible board of education meeting on Oct. 19. The new superintendent would take over on Jan. 1.
“It has been a pleasure working with the board thus far. They are all taking this responsibility seriously and truly have the best interests of the school and community at the forefront of their efforts,” Mr. Burns said.
Mr. Stewart has served as district superintendent for five years. He was appointed by the district’s board of education in May 2015, and took over on July 8, 2015.
He replaced Paul Harrica, who had served as interim superintendent since January 2015 when former Superintendent Stephan J. Vigliotti Sr. departed for a new job as superintendent of the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District.
In 1992, Mr. Stewart became a physical education teacher and athletic director at Norwood-Norfolk Central School, a position he held for 10 years. He became high school assistant principal in 2001.
After becoming Norwood-Norfolk’s first middle school principal in 2002, he departed the district in 2009 to take over as middle school principal of the Malone Central School District. Mr. Stewart took over as junior/senior high school principal and athletic director in 2012 at Parishville-Hopkinton prior to his arrival at the St. Lawrence Central School District.
