Four NNY school districts get funding to buy electric buses

Four north country school districts were announced as recipients of funding as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition for fiscal year 2022. Among them was the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

NORFOLK — Four north country school districts were announced as recipients of funding as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition for fiscal year 2022.

The Alexandria Central School District in Jefferson County will receive $3,660,000 for 12 buses; the Salmon River Central School District in Franklin County will receive $4,345,000 for 11 buses; the Malone Central School District in Franklin County will receive $1,580,000 for four buses; and the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District in St. Lawrence County will receive $395,000 for one bus.

