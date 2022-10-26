NORFOLK — Four north country school districts were announced as recipients of funding as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition for fiscal year 2022.
The Alexandria Central School District in Jefferson County will receive $3,660,000 for 12 buses; the Salmon River Central School District in Franklin County will receive $4,345,000 for 11 buses; the Malone Central School District in Franklin County will receive $1,580,000 for four buses; and the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District in St. Lawrence County will receive $395,000 for one bus.
All together, 22 New York school districts are receiving a portion of the $69,620,000 from President Joseph R. Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The rebates will help school districts receive 184 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities. Those school districts that received an award can now proceed with purchasing new buses and eligible infrastructure.
‘It is good news,” Norwood-Norfolk Central School Superintendent James M. Cruikshank said.
He said state legislation requires that districts move toward the purchase of clean school buses. Under the mandate, they were required to purchase at least one of those vehicles within the next few years.
“All schools in New York state have to have one electric vehicle by a certain date. It is only one vehicle right now, but we’re under mandate to at least get one vehicle. This will at least bring us in compliance with that regulation,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “We are really dipping our toe into something we’re unfamiliar with. This allows us to do so without burdening the tax base.”
The district has 11 regular buses, four smaller buses, two vans and five spares that could be put into circulation if necessary. They switched from diesel to gas about eight years ago. Now, they’re looking at the future — electric buses.
“We have a lot of questions as to the viability of an electric bus. This will allow us to do a test without a financial burden,” he said. “Transitioning to an electric fleet is something that seems a little far in the future. However, we’re hopeful that technology will continue to improve.”
The EPA had announced the availability of $500 million for its Clean School Bus Program in May. Given overwhelming demand from school districts across the country, EPA nearly doubled the amount of funding that will be awarded to $965 million. The rebate application period closed in August with what officials said was an outstanding response from school districts seeking to purchase electric and low-emission school buses across the country.
Through future rounds of funding, EPA will make available another $1 billion for clean school buses in fiscal year 2023. EPA encourages school districts not selected in the first round of rebates — and those that did not apply this funding cycle — to participate in future rounds.
“I applaud the Biden-Harris Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for their steadfast commitment to fighting climate change, reducing emissions, and helping schools improve air quality by adding more clean buses to their fleets and on our streets,” Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said in a statement.
“This significant investment will support New York’s aggressive climate goals and complement the ongoing work to protect communities by requiring all new school bus purchases be zero-emissions by 2027 and all school buses on the road be zero-emissions by 2035. The impact of the steps we take now to reduce emissions and work toward our Climate Act goals will protect New York’s children today and tomorrow,” she said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.