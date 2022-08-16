OSWEGO - Four SUNY Oswego staff members recently earned awards from statewide organizations for succeeding in a number of ways on behalf of students, the campus, professional organizations and beyond.

SUNY Career Development Organization (SUNYCDO) awards honored three of those staff members: Tina Cooper, internship coordinator in the Experiential and Courses and Engaged Learning (EXCEL), received the Career Catalyst Award; Jacqueline Wallace, career coach for education, public and human services for Career Services, received the President’s Award; and Sheila Cooley, associate director of EXCEL, received the Unsung Hero Award.

