FPS Cuddle Up and Read event brings holiday joy to students, guests

OSWEGO - Fitzhugh Park Elementary School’s annual Cuddle Up and Read event was another huge success, thanks to all the Oswego City School District (OCSD) employees and volunteers, parents, students and community members who took the time to read holiday stories to students throughout all grade levels. Pictured is OCSD Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey reading “‘The Night Before Christmas” to kindergarteners.
