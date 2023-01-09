MALONE — Franklin Academy is offering a new course for college credits through SUNY Potsdam.
Marcus Spicer, an English teacher at Franklin Academy, said the new course, “Literature through Sequential Art: Societal Issues in Comic Books,” can get students four college credits through SUNY Potsdam.
“This course was actually suggested by a colleague,” Spicer said. “I’ve been using comic books as part of classes for quite a few years. Being a comic book fanboy it was suggested to me that I teach a course for college credit. I proposed it, the curriculum council approved it, and SUNY Potsdam decided to offer four college credits for it.”
Spicer said he wrote up a comprehensive syllabus laying out how the course will be run, what books will be used, and how students will be assessed to ensure the course could get his students college credits.
According to Spicer, the new course has five students in it and he anticipates the class size will increase moving forward.
“It’s something that I am hoping we will be able to offer at least until I retire, whenever that will be,” Spicer said.
As part of the course, students critically analyze the multiple elements that combine to make comic books such a popular medium, according to Spicer, an English teacher with 26 years of experience at Malone Central, 15 of which were spent at Malone Middle School before he started at Franklin Academy.
“The students who are taking this course aren’t necessarily comic book fans,” he said. “To teach students and help them attain, college and career readiness by including one of my own passions is a big thrill for me.”
Spicer cited the importance of visual literacy for students, describing it as an integral part of literacy instruction and a vital component to being fully literate because 21st century society is so image-dominated in his rationale for utilizing comic books in the classroom.
“English classes are really about communication, reading, writing speaking, and listening. With reading and writing, as time is progressing, more and more there is an interaction of texts and pictures, texts and images,” Spicer said. “To be able to teach them with a multimodal text where there is a very dynamic interaction between text and images is preparing them for a future language that is just beginning. Language evolves all the time and it is going to continue to evolve.”
Students learn about the complexities of creating comic books and are exploring how societal issues, including human initiative, racism, feminism, and constitutionality are represented in comics, according to Spicer.
“The students are assigned a reading and then we take a look at various societal issues, racism or human achievement and we look at how they are depicted within the comic book,” he said. “We started the course by examining a text by Scott McCloud (Understanding Comics: The Invisible Art) that focuses on how comics are made, with a true focus on how comic books work, how do comic creators control the experience for the readers.”
According to Spicer, an example of this is how creators use the space between panels in their comics.
“In most comics there is a space between panels called a gutter,” Spicer said, “Each panel depicts a fixed moment in time, anywhere from a fraction of a second, to 30 seconds, or even longer. The artist needs to figure out how to depict that panel in order to control the reader’s sense of time. Then what has to happen is something called closure. In the space between the different panels there is action that takes place that isn’t depicted in the comic. This is where the reader’s imagination comes alive, where you take, everything you see on the page, fill in the blank and determine in your own imagination, what happened and how it happened.”
Spicer said the difference between the course at Malone’s high school and other comic-based courses at colleges and other high schools is that the course’s focus at Franklin Academy is on popular superhero comic books, rather than graphic novels from the realistic fiction genre.
“A graphic novel is a self-contained story, most graphic novels used in high school or college courses are non-fiction, such as a biography or a retelling of a popular novel. Graphic novels are usually longer in length than a standalone comic book,” Spicer said. “For this course I turned a lot toward my own passion for comics, I decided to take a look at some of the most celebrated comic book stories and series since I started collecting.”
He said students read trade paperbacks and nonfiction articles on popular comics, and the course’s students recently viewed the documentary, “My Comic Shop Country,” and created questions for the documentary’s director, Anthony Desiato.
“I saw an advertisement for his documentary, I watched it and absolutely loved it, thought he did a wonderful job,” Spicer said. “It shows some insights into the comic book retail industry, and the excitement that not only readers have but that comic creators have for the industry.”
Spicer said he found the Facebook page for Desiato’s documentary and sent the director a message asking him if he was interested in doing something with the class.
“He seemed very exited for it,” Spicer said.
Desiato recorded a video responding to each question from the class.
“There were questions about what he thinks makes a high quality comic book story, what was his favorite part of working in a comic shop, and what is his long-term prognosis for the printed comic book industry,” Spicer said. “Those were the type of questions the students asked.”
He said students will get their first look at Desiato’s responses in class on Monday.
According to Spicer, Mark Basso, a Marvel editor, and comic book writers Mark Waid and Kurt Busiek have also expressed interest in participating in future classes.
Spicer said his new course is just one of the ways teachers at the school work to engage students.
“What I do want to make sure that everybody in our community knows is that there is a wide variety of rich learning experiences that are offered here at Franklin Academy,” he said.
