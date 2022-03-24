OSWEGO - Teams of students from all five elementary schools in the Oswego City School District (OCSD) were represented in this year’s “Battle of the Books” competition, held at Minetto Elementary School. The “Battle of the Books” is a reading program coordinated by the Oswego City School District’s library media specialists and is designed to encourage the reading of a variety of literature. Parents and faculty members served as coaches for the competing students.
There were two competition levels in this year’s battle: grades third/fourth and grades fifth/sixth. In this competition, students recently read a group of eight titles and competed in teams of two-four to answer questions about those books in a quiz show format. All questions began with the words “In which book…?” Students earned points for each correct answer.
Panelists for the event included Dr. Mathis Calvin (Oswego City School District Superintendent) and assistant superintendents Dr. Heidi Sweeney, Carrie Plasse and Nancy Squairs.
“We are proud of everyone’s participation and commitment to this exciting event,” Oswego Middle School librarian Mary Alice Brennan-Steere said.
Frederick Leighton Elementary School’s team took first place for the third/fourth competition level. The team was coached by Morgan Dailey and included students Tatianna Davis, Luffy Lin, Emma Stevenson and Shelby Wiegand.
Kingsford Park Elementary School’s team received first place for the fifth/sixth competition level. This team was coached by Kelly Shanly and includes students Julia Bovay, Natalie Breitbeck, Mackenzie Gates and Finley Shanly.
Both teams will represent the Oswego City School District at the Onondaga/Oswego County Regional Battle on April 22.
