CANTON — A free April webinar about how to combat substance abuse is being offered to individuals in the field of prevention education.
The webinar, featuring Tall Cop Says Stop “High in Plain Sight,” will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on April 8 with the goal of providing attendees with the tools, resources and training to combat substance abuse in their communities, according to a news release from Northern Area Health Education Center, Inc. Program Assistant Mary Hammond.
“The workshop will highlight New York State trends in the drug and alcohol world and will provide attendees with the ability, knowledge, and confidence to prevent and identify individuals who are abusing drugs and/or alcohol,” the release states. “This event is intended for educators, prevention providers, coalition members, school administration, counselors, law enforcement, probation officers, parents, and the community at large.”
Those interested in participating in the free webinar will need to register at wdt.me/webinar.
Questions, concerns and more details can be addressed by calling Ms. Hammond at (980) 241-4265.
The program is sponsored by Northern Area Health Education Center, Franklin County Public Health, North Country Community College and Clinton Community College.
