LOWVILLE — A boating and personal watercraft safety course will be held this month at the Howard G. Sackets BOCES in Glenfield.
The free course will take place from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on June 28 and 29 and pre-registration is required due to the limited class size.
Participants must have turned 10 years old by June 28 to participate in the class.
According to state regulation known as Brianna’s Law, anyone born on or after Jan. 1 1983 must pass the exam for a boating safety certificate to operate a motorized vessel and by 2025, all people driving motorized boats and other crafts will be required to pass the boating safety coarse.
Anyone interested in driving jet-skis and other personal watercraft must be at least 14 years old and pass the safety course.
For more information or assistance registering for the course, call or email instructor Mike Leviker at (315) 771-1939 or tugmike704@hotmail.com. The course is sponsored by the Brantingham Community Association.
