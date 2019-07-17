Free breakfast, lunch available at Mexico High School for children

MEXICO - Children can eat breakfast and lunch for free throughout the summer at the Mexico High School cafeteria.
Running Monday through Friday, the program is already ongoing and continues until Friday, Aug. 23. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The meal program allows children 18 and under to obtain a meal, free of charge, that complies with the Summer Feeding Child Nutrition guidelines.
Each meal contains the key components of protein, grain, fruit, vegetables and milk. Children must take at least three of the five components when served.
Adults may also purchase a complete meal for $4.25.
More information and the complete menu can be located at www.mexicocsd.org. Any further questions can be directed to the district at 315-963-8400 ext. 5031.
