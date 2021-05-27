ALBANY — The Utah-based Waterford Upstart is offering free summer preparation programs for New York kids entering kindergarten in the fall.
The Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path is an online program targeting 4-year-olds for early education ahead of their first days of school.
“In the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, an at-home solution like the Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path has proven to be not only effective in educating our youngest learners, but also a necessity for many families,” said Claudia Miner, Waterford Upstart executive director and co-founder.
In 2020, Waterford registered more than 13,000 children from nine states. Using the Summer Learning Path software for about 25 minutes a day, five days a week for 13 weeks, children achieved an average grade equivalence of “Kindergarten Advanced,” which is where most score at the end of their kindergarten year, according to Waterford.
The program provides a laptop and internet access to families, and the daily programming includes assistance from a family coach for lesson help. This year’s enrollment in New York is capped at 500, and the hardware and software materials are provided at no cost to families.
More information about the parent organization, Waterford.org, and its other education programs is viewable online. Registration for the summer program can be completed at wdt.me/Waterford.
