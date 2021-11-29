MASSENA — A free market at J.W. Leary Junior High School can help students and their families acquire needed items.
Thanks to a partnership with the Massena Salvation Army and donations from the community, the free market is offering food, school supplies, warm clothing and hygiene supplies like soap, shampoo and deodorant.
“We definitely appreciate the partnership with them,” District Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said.
He said it’s a continuation of the district’s Community Schools Program and is open to all students in the district from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We have many of those items on site in the pantry. We have a refrigerator and freezer in there so we can also store frozen foods, and we will provide a bag or a box and other supplies for them,” Mr. Brady said.
The pantry stocks boxed items such as macaroni and cheese, as well as canned goods.
“We do also provide milk and juice,” he said.
The free market was largely a satellite of a similar program offered by The Salvation Army for families in need, Mr. Brady said.
Also contributing to the effort are members of Massena Amvets Post 4, with a refrigerator donation, and Girl Scout Troop 50403.
“It is helping our families,” Mr. Brady said. “We are able to provide services for families that are in need. In our case, we’re providing for any family that has children in the district, not only the junior high, but the elementary and high school as well. We have a pantry at the high school as well and the pantry at the junior high.”
For more information, call the junior high school at 315-764-3720 and connect with Megan LaPrade, ext. 3270, or Van Alexander, ext. 3206.
“Families can access the market by contacting officials at the junior high school in the counseling department and let them know what they need,” Mr. Brady said.
