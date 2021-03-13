MASSENA — School districts will be able to continue offering free meals throughout the summer following an extension of the program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
USDA waivers that had been put in place toward the end of the 2019-20 school year were originally set to expire in December or until funding ran out.
The program was later extended to June 30, and has now been extended one more time, running until Sept. 30.
Usually, only low-income families are eligible and there are restrictions on where families can pick up food and how much they can take, but the USDA has waived these limits due to the pandemic.
The waivers allow for safe meal distribution sites that serve all children for free, regardless of income. All children and youth ages 18 and under can receive meals at no cost, even if they’re not a student in their local school district.
In addition, the waivers allow meals served through the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option — collectively known as “summer meal programs” — to be made available in all areas at no cost; allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and meal times; and allow parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children, including bulk pickup to cover multiple days of feeding children.
“We will do everything we can to make sure children get access to healthy, nutritious meals regardless of their families’ financial circumstances,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “Our child nutrition professionals are doing a heroic job ensuring kids across the country have proper nutrition throughout this public health emergency, often times with limited resources. USDA is committed to providing local operators with the flexibilities and resources they need to continue offering the best meal service possible to their children, given their day-to-day realities.”
The Food Research & Action Center, a national nonprofit organization working to eradicate poverty-related hunger and undernutrition in the United States, applauded the USDA for the decision.
“This extension will ensure that schools, local government agencies, and private nonprofit organizations have the consistency, flexibility, and time needed in order to effectively plan and implement summer meal service for the millions of children across the country who need access to nutritious meals during the summer. We applaud Secretary Vilsack for extending the waivers through the summer. These meals remain critical for struggling families who are being impacted by the pandemic,” President Luis Guardia said in a statement.
USDA officials said they issued the guidance as early as possible “to empower communities to establish as many meal sites as they can effectively manage this summer.”
