MEXICO — All students at the Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) can receive free meals through the end of the 2020-21 school year, the district’s food services department announced.
Thanks to the program that is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture, students who are fully remote or in-person for the hybrid model can receive breakfast and lunch from MACS every school day.
“Studies have shown that participation in school meals has academic and behavioral benefits. Academic benefits include improved cognitive function, higher test scores and better attention spans,” MACS Food Services Manager Brenda Thomas said. “Behavioral benefits include better classroom behavior, fewer absences, and improved mood.”
Since the start of the school year, the district has served nearly 20,000 breakfasts and more than 30,000 lunches to students.
Regardless of if they are in the hybrid model or completely virtual, students can be signed up for free meals via the Food Services webpage on Mexicocsd.org. The application is under “Quick Links” and named “Free & Reduced Application 2020-21.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.