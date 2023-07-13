MASSENA — The Massena Central School Board of Education has agreed to raise meal prices for the 2023-24 school year, but interim Superintendent Patrick H. Brady says they’re still hoping to provide free meals for all students.
During the school board’s reorganizational meeting, board members agreed to raise all meals 10 cents from the 2022-23 school year. Elementary breakfast will be $1.30, elementary lunch will be $2.65, junior high and high school breakfast will be $1.30, and junior high and high school lunch will be $2.75.
However, the district applied for a program that would provide free meals for all students, The state budget provides $134 million in state funds to incentivize qualifying low-income public and non-public schools to participate in the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, allowing all students in those schools to eat breakfast and lunch at no charge regardless of their family’s income.
Starting in the 2023-24 school year, the state will reimburse schools that receive federal reimbursement for meals the difference between the combined state and federal reimbursement rate for a paid meal, as well as “the combined state and federal reimbursement rate for a free meal for the current school year, provided that the total reimbursement rate for each meal served shall equal the combined state and federal reimbursement rate for a free meal for the current school year.”
The state funding will supplement the difference for school meals for schools eligible and are involved with the Community Eligibility Provision.
Brady said the district received word last week that Massena Central is eligible for the program.
“We know there’s a cost, and the state in their budget put money aside for schools that are eligible for free and reduced lunch. But, we don’t have the data yet,” he said.
He said they hope to get information before the start of the school year so they can make a decision on offering the free meals rather than increasing the cost.
The district had reviewed its eligibility data in 2015, 2017 and 2020 to see if it qualified for CEP and if it would be financially feasible to participate in the program. The initial review showed that the district was not eligible or it was too cost prohibitive. The district would have been required to spend more than $100,000 per year to participate.
During the reorganizational meeting, board members also approved a number of pay increases.
“There were some proposed increases based in part on the rise of the minimum wage, which will increase from $14.20 to $15 on Dec. 31, 2023,” Brady said. “Attracting a greater pool of substitutes was also a factor in our proposed rate increases.”
— Teacher aides, food service and bus monitors: $15.30/hour, up from $14.50/hour
— Clerical and maintenance/operations substitutes: $16/hour, up from $15.25/hour
— Bus driver substitutes: $20/hour, up from $17.50/hour
— Uncertified teacher substitutes: $125/day, up from $120/day
— Certified/experienced teacher substitutes: $135/day, up from $130/day
— Long -term teacher substitutes (certified): $170/day, up from $165/day
— Long -term teacher substitutes (uncertified): $140/day, up from $135/day
— Teacher assistant substitutes: $120/day, up from $110/day
— Substitute nurses: $125/day, up from $110/day (LPN); $135/day, up from $120/day (RN)
— Home tutors: $25/hour, up from $20/hour
— Lifeguards: From $16.50/hour, up from $16/hour
— 3-5 Program: $35/hour, up from $25/hour
— Latchkey monitor: $16/hour, up from $14.50/hour
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.