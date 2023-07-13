Massena Central School District offering free summer breakfast, lunch

MASSENA — The Massena Central School Board of Education has agreed to raise meal prices for the 2023-24 school year, but interim Superintendent Patrick H. Brady says they’re still hoping to provide free meals for all students.

During the school board’s reorganizational meeting, board members agreed to raise all meals 10 cents from the 2022-23 school year. Elementary breakfast will be $1.30, elementary lunch will be $2.65, junior high and high school breakfast will be $1.30, and junior high and high school lunch will be $2.75.

