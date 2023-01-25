MASSENA — Red will be the color of the day on Friday to remember Massena Red Raiders who have died over the years.
“Wear Red for Fallen Raiders Day” began several years ago to remember fallen Red Raider athletes, coaches, teachers, staff, students, alumni, administrators and supporters.
People are encouraged to post pictures or share a memory or story of a fallen Raider with the hashtag -oncearaideralwaysaraider.
This will mark the ninth year that the event has been held for Red Raiders, near and far, to remember those who have been part of the community.
The day of remembrance was initiated by Mera L. Faubert Gamble, a 1995 Massena Central High School graduate, shortly after Mark P. Tyo died on Jan. 11, 2015, at the age of 39, becoming one of the fallen Raiders.
A 1993 graduate, Mr. Tyo was active in varsity hockey, varsity soccer and varsity lacrosse, and continued his hockey career at SUNY Cortland. He continued playing hockey in the north country following his college career.
Stacey Tyo took over as organizer in 2017, on behalf of the Mark P. Tyo Foundation, named in honor of her late husband.
“Mera Faubert turned it over to me in 2017 and I’ve been continuing the tradition since then,” Ms. Tyo said. “The day really represents Massena Red Raiders coming together and supporting one another and honoring those that we lost. It’s a great way to honor those people that loved the Massena community.”
That tradition continues this year.
“Friday will mark the ninth annual Wear Red for Fallen Raiders Day, so it’s pretty incredible that it’s kept its momentum and the Massena community members near and far have continued to support it and keep it going,” Ms. Tyo said. “It’s a nice thing because it’s not just for athletes. It’s for athletes and coaches, teachers, staff, students, alumni, administrators, the parents, or anyone that was really proud to call themselves a Massena Red Raider.”
She said support for the day comes from near and far.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been nine years since the first year began. But, really, without the support of the Massena Red Raiders near and far, this day wouldn’t exist,” Ms. Tyo said. I’m overwhelmed with appreciation for everyone that’s continued and for Mera that started it nine years ago as a way to bring everyone together.”
More information can be found at wdt.me/zmreZb.
