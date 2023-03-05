“From Suarez’s Basement,” a video podcast where SUNY Oswego communication studies faculty member Francisco Suarez goes in depth on the behind-the-scenes of visual storytelling, recently earned an international 2022 Silver Signal Award in the Educational Podcast category.

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego communication studies faculty member Francisco Suarez won an international 2022 Silver Signal Award for his video podcast “From Suarez’s Basement,” where he goes in-depth on the behind-the-scenes of visual storytelling.

Suarez said he started his podcast during the COVID-19 pandemic and it has grown significantly since then. He has had special guests such as Paul Hirsch, a film editor and Oscar winner whose projects include the “Star Wars” franchise; Deborah Riley, production designer for “Game of Thrones”; John Hoffman, the co-creator and writer of “Only Murders in the Building,” and many more.

