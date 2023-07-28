Editor’s note: This column appeared in the Watertown Daily Times on July 25, 1931. It is reprinted as it was published. A reference to Wells Island (Wellesley Island) echoes the area’s earlier nomenclature. Minna Anthony Common contributed natural history writing and illustrations to the Times for 25 years before her death in 1950.

A hill is always a challenge. Whether we be young or old the desire to climb is strong and urges us onward and upward. When the top is reached there is the satisfaction which always follows something accomplished.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.