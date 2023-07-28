Editor’s note: This column appeared in the Watertown Daily Times on July 25, 1931. It is reprinted as it was published. A reference to Wells Island (Wellesley Island) echoes the area’s earlier nomenclature. Minna Anthony Common contributed natural history writing and illustrations to the Times for 25 years before her death in 1950.
A hill is always a challenge. Whether we be young or old the desire to climb is strong and urges us onward and upward. When the top is reached there is the satisfaction which always follows something accomplished.
The Thousand Islands, though they can boast no mountains, have many hills whose ascent make up in difficulty what is lacking in height. Several such are on Wells Island.
On a recent July day we struggled through a tangles swamp in an effort to reach the foot of one of these hills. Pushing our way through shoulder-high brakes, sharp-edged bull-rushes, and lush marsh grasses we came to an open space. Glacier scratches on its surface were the only reminders anywhere of coolness. Here we rested a bit before starting to climb.
Scrambling is the only word which really describes the means of ascent. The hillside is made of piled up rocks holding pockets of moss, patches of thorny shrubs, and occasional level spots white with foam-flowered New Jersey tea, or shaded by the umbrella-like fronds of eagle ferns. Here and there the spreading dogbane hangs out its tiny bells or dewberries make a briery tangle more to the liking of a rabbit than a human.
A few small trees cling to the steep hillside and prove useful in getting from one level to the next. A wintergreen patch not only suggests, but furnishes, refreshments and there is no question of freshness of flavor. It was not so surprising as startling to flush a feeding partridge from the spot. That was the first real bit of satisfaction of the trip, for when the feeding grounds of a partridge have been found then the wilds are at least near by.
The top was now just a stretch beyond and as we reached it and sat down upon a mat of softest bear moss to rest a humming bird lit on a branch just above our heads. The slight effort he had made to get there made us feel humble. Everything speaks of the remoteness of man. At our right was a fox’s hole. A baby rabbit, quite unafraid, hops by. A towhee sings so vociferously that we feel his domestic tranquility is being disturbed.
The towhee is a beautiful bird, large as a robin, mostly black and white, and has red sides which show plainly when he flies. Because a towhee is shy and seldom ventures near man’s abode he is a stranger to many, but to make his acquaintance is well worth the effort it costs. His son is loud and ringing and ends with a trill. His calls are his names, “Chewink” and “To-whee-e-e-e.”
Not a sound of civilization reaches our ears. Far off we could see boats like specks on the river, but the distance swallowed up the sound of their motors. Then we hear an oven bird, “Teacher, teacher, teacher,” ever louder, and in answer the sweet wild notes of the veery thrush, another denizen of the deep woods. The purple martins sailing about overhead were the only connecting link with our every day bird world.
A happy surprise came to us as we started to walk along the hill top for we almost stepped on the towhee’s nest, speckled eggs in a sun-flecked setting almost hidden by drooping bushes.
A little farther on where a boulder overhangs the side hill clumps of rusty woodsia attracted our attention. We had never seen so much of this rather rare fern before and stopped to look at it. The name rusty was given because the spores which cover the underside of the fronds are rust-colored. These ferns grow in dense bowl shaped clumps and are very feathery looking. At one place where several clumps were growing close together we saw among them a slender rich green fern which stood quite upright. It proved to be the ebony spleenwort, a still more uncommon species. The stalk is wiry and shiny brown like a maidenhair and it bears a single row of small leaffets on each side.
A crack in a bowlder made a home for the lovliest of wild flowers, a blue hairbell. Fragile, dainty, it lives happily in its stony, stern home, but it absolutely refuses the hospitality of man’s garden’s.
The level top offered several patches of blueberries to complete our satisfaction.
The hill had given us its best — wild fruits, shy birds, beautiful flowers, rare ferns, and we came back refreshed in spirits and a trifle wiser. Nature is a great teacher.
